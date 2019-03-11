Hawkeyes' blowout skid reaches 3 -- and hits new lows

Coming into Thursday, the Hawkeyes had lost back-to-back games three times this season, but they had never lost three in a row. That changed in Wisconsin as Iowa had another woeful offensive performance in a 65-45 loss.

Iowa scored a season-low 22 points in the first half, and only a Connor McCaffery 3-pointer at the buzzer prevented the Hawkeyes from setting that mark in consecutive halves.

Tyler Cook -- Iowa's leading scorer -- was shut out with an 0-for-6 night from the field and no Hawkeye reached double-digits. Jordan Bohannon and Ryan Kriener led the Hawks with 8 points apiece.

Iowa's acting head coach, Kirk Speraw, addressed this team's waning confidence as the Hawks' once promising season has come off the rails.

"Sometimes you hit rock bottom before you bounce out of it and get going and, you know, we've just got to stay positive with ourselves and each other," said Speraw, who filled in as Fran McCaffery completed his two-game suspension. "The guys have got to maintain their confidence, you know? And it's not like we're getting horrible shots, I mean there's some shot selection that might want to be a little better. But we've had some really good looks, not only tonight, but over the past couple of weeks that aren't hitting the bottom of the net like we'd like to but it'll change, it'll turn."

The Badgers have a shot at the double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, but both Ethan Happ and coach Greg Gard say they're more focused on improving their NCAA Tournament seeding.

As for the Hawkeyes, they appear destined for the sixth or seventh seed in next week's conference tournament.

Another woeful offensive performance in the #Hawkeyes 65-45 loss to Wisconsin.

Kirk Speraw discusses this team's waning confidence as the Hawks once promising season has come off the rails with three-straight, blowout losses in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/ZUxL0Ve3iY — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 8, 2019

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.