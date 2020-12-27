Hawkeyes’ bowl game canceled due to Missouri COVID-19 outbreak

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits for the teams to come on the field in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Music City Bowl has been canceled “due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests” for Missouri players, coaches and staff, according to a news release from the school Sunday.

The game between the Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes had been scheduled for 3 p.m. on December 30.

“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them. This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together.

Finally, I want to thank everyone within our program, players and parents, coaching staff and medical staff, and our fans.”

If you bought a ticket, the Music City Bowl is automatically refunding all purchases through Ticketmaster. Ticketholders should expect to receive their refund in the next 7-10 business days. @HawkeyeHQ @WHBF https://t.co/Yga5PHGOos — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 27, 2020