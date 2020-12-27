Hawkeyes’ bowl game canceled due to Missouri COVID-19 outbreak

The Music City Bowl has been canceled “due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests” for Missouri players, coaches and staff, according to a news release from the school Sunday.
The game between the Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes had been scheduled for 3 p.m. on December 30.
“We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them. This has been a very special team. We have overcome several challenges together during a season like no other. I am incredibly proud of this entire team and saddened that we will not have one more chance to get out and compete together.
Finally, I want to thank everyone within our program, players and parents, coaching staff and medical staff, and our fans.”