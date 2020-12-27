Hawkeyes’ Brandon Smith declares for NFL Draft

Hawkeye Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half against cornerback John Reid #29 of the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith announced on social media Sunday that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith finishes his Iowa career with 91 receptions for 1,096 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story