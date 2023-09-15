Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara has been hindered by a quad injury since August 12. He hasn’t missed a start, but isn’t quite at 100% yet, and head coach Kirk Ferentz said last week the team expects to be managing this for “a while.”

The good news is McNamara feels the best he’s felt since that injury ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Western Michigan.

“This is the most healthy I felt in a month,” McNamara declared on Tuesday. “This will be my first full week of practice of not missing anything and participating in everything. I’m excited to just be fully back in.”

“The fact he can really practice now is huge because he’s missed a lot of time,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The timing component is so important. It’s important because he’s not played with our guys a lot.”

“I talk about the potential of our team — I think that’s a big part of it. Common sense would say, yeah, we’ll probably play better with him getting more work and then if he’s more physically able to move around a little bit, that’d be a good thing for us too.”

Cade McNamara has completed 29 of his 52 pass attempts for 314 yards through two games. He’s thrown just two touchdowns to one interception, but has led Iowa to a crucial Cy-Hawk win and has positioned the team to go 3-0 through its non-conference schedule.

