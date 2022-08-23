University of Iowa and Clinton LumberKings catcher Cade Moss was named to the Western Conference All-Star team for the Prospect League.

Moss played in 29 games for Clinton, hitting .319 with 16 RBIs.

“Cade was a quiet but confident leader of our team and pitching staff, it seemed like everyone of his RBIs were in key situations,” LumberKings manager Jack Dahm said.

Moss, who hit .353 with four RBIs at the Big Ten Tournament, will return to the Hawkeyes for his junior season after appearing in 28 games with 14 starts in his sophomore campaign.

Appeared in 28 games with 14 starts — 13 at catcher and one as the designated hitter… .283 with 10 RBIs.

Lefthanded pitcher Jackson Kent (3-0, 2.09 ERA, 54 Ks) from the University of Arizona also made the All-Star team for Clinton.

“Jackson has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league over the past two seasons and is one of the most competitive guys I have been around,” Dahm said. “Both Cade and Jackson are very deserving of their awards.”