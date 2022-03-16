Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was a unanimous choice for The Associated Press’ All-America first team announced Wednesday.

Clark put up eye-popping numbers for the second straight year and became the first women’s player to lead the country in both scoring and assists.

She averaged 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists to help Iowa win both the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships.

“Her repeat selection to such a prestigious team demonstrates her consistency and commitment to growth,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “To lead the country in points and assists for two years is absolutely remarkable.”

The Hawkeyes’ Monika Czinano was an All-American honorable mention.

Czinano averaged 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and led the country shooting 67.8 from the field in 30 games.

Clark was joined on the first team by Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Stanford’s Haley Jones.

Hillmon and Jones tied for the fifth spot. It was the first time that there has been a tie for the first team since the AP started honoring women’s All-Americans in 1995.

Boston and Smith were also unanimous choices from the 30-member national media panel that votes in the AP Top 25 each week.

Howard joined an exclusive group, becoming the ninth player in women’s basketball history to earn first-team honors three times.

“That’s huge. Definitely selective company. To be a three-time, and one of nine, now that’s something you had to work for,” Howard said. “I don’t know how to explain it. I was glad I was able to accomplish that.”

The last player to be a three-time All-American was Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu. Boston could join the club next year.

South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, Baylor’s Brittney Griner, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw, Duke’s Alana Beard, Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris, and UConn’s Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore are the only other players to earn first-team honors at least three times. Paris and Moore did it four times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.