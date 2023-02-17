Caitlin Clark really is one of a kind. Iowa’s superstar seems to do something on the court, or in the record books, that we haven’t seen before. On Wednesday night, we found out that Caitlin Clark did something that — literally — no human has ever done before.

She’s the only player in Big Ten women’s basketball history to rank in the top 10 in both career points and assists. In fact, she’s been there for quite a while, 158 points ago to be exact. On Wednesday, she passed Tyra Buss for sixth place on the conference’s all-time scoring list.

In the assists category, she’s fifth, and with 11 more dimes she’ll be fourth. It’s not out of the question, and probably likely, Caitlin Clark will finish first in both categories when it’s said and done.

“Are you kidding?” Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder asked rhetorically. “Like top 10 in women’s basketball history and she’s only a junior. She’s just going to demolish the record books.”

Iowa’s point guard is 733 points away from breaking the all-time scoring record, and based on her current career points per game she’d break the record in 28 games. The 212 assists Clark needs, on her 7.8 career average, would put her around 27 more games as well.

However, career average takes into account Clark’s freshman year (not that 26 PPG and 7.1 APG are anything to scoff at). Caitlin’s a better player now, and will be next year. Based on her current statistical ascension, here’s what her projected statistics will be in 2024:

27.5 PPG

8.5 APG

With those averages in mind, Clark would break the all-time points record 26 games in, and assists record in 25. But according to Caitlin, the accomplishments are simply a byproduct of the way she approaches the game.

“I just try to go out there and play the game and have fun and love getting to do it every second,” Clark said. “I feel like that’s when I’m at my best, when I’m loving what I’m doing. I just try to be me and the rest just follows.”

“When I play with that smile, that joy, when I’m setting my teammates up for success — that makes all of us better. Coach Bluder always talks about when my light shines, Monika’s light shines — and shines on our whole program. Maybe sometimes it is the individual accolades for the both of us, but we wouldn’t accomplish that if it wasn’t for every single person in our locker room.”

Being “on pace” to do something, and actually doing it are two different things. On a points per game basis, she’s already the Big Ten’s leading scorer and “assister” at 26.8 PPG and 7.81 APG.

She’s also 10th in career three-pointers made, fourth in three-point percentage, and ninth in offensive rating.

Simply put, Caitlin Clark is good at basketball. Really good.

