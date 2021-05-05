Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark invited to U19 World Cup Team Trials

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark works the floor against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was selected to participate in the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team Trials, the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee announced Wednesday.

Clark is one of four players that will represent the Big Ten Conference at the trials on May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver. Joining her are Purdue’s Madison Layden, Maryland’s Angel Reese, and Rutgers’ Sakima Walker. Twenty-three additional athletes will compete to be a part of the U19 USA team.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native is the only athlete to return from the 2019 USA U19 team that won gold medals in Japan. She joins Connecticut commit Azzi Fudd, who earned a gold medal as a member of the 2018 USA U17 team, as the only two-time gold medalists. The pair were teammates on the 2017 USA U16 team, earning their first gold medals.

The 12-person roster will compete at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup against Italy on Aug. 7, Australia on Aug. 8, and Egypt on Aug. 10.