Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week on for the second week in a row and 14th time in her career.

It’s the fourth-most in conference history.

Clark came up just short of triple-doubles in both contests. In Iowa’s upset over AP Top 10 Iowa State, Clark averaged 25.5 points, nine rebounds and 8.5 assists in her two games against Iowa State and Minnesota and tied a career-high with five steals against the Cyclones.

Clark leads the nation in points, free throws, and free throws attempted and is the only player in the country with more than 300 points, 70 rebounds, 70 assists and 15 steals.

The Hawkeyes play Northern Iowa on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.