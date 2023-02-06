Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the fifth time this season, the conference announced Monday.

It’s the 17th time she’s earned the honor in her career — the third-most in conference history.

Clark led the Hawkeyes — who rose to No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll — to their third AP Top 10 win of the season against No. 8 Maryland with 42 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. It was her fourth career 40-point performance against an AP-ranked opponent — as many as any player over the last 20 seasons.

Clark followed that up with recorded her ninth career triple-double at Penn State with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. That put her in a tie for second all-time in women’s college basketball.

She is averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game — the only player clearing 20/5/5.

The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes travel to No. 2 Indiana on Thursday night for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

