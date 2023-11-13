Despite expectations, Iowa wasn’t the “team of the week” in women’s college basketball, but the Big Ten certified Caitlin Clark as its player of the week on Monday.

The star for the, ahem, No. 2 Hawkeyes broke the school’s all-time scoring record and led the team to a 3-0 start with wins over FDU, No. 8 Virginia Tech and Northern Iowa, averaging 32.0 points, 9.0 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Her 44 points against Virginia Tech marked the fourth time Clark scored 40 points or more against AP Top 10 teams. She also recorded her 12th career triple-double against Northern Iowa.

The Hawkeyes host Kansas State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

