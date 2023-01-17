Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this season.

It’s the 15th time she’s earned the honor in her career — the fourth-most in conference history.

Clark moved into second place on the Hawkeyes’ all-time scoring list behind Megan Gustafson in a win over Northwestern, scoring 20 points, dishing out a season-high 14 assists and grabbing nine rebounds for the 32nd double-double of her career.

Clark also put up a 27/10/7 line in a win over Penn State.

Clark is in the NCAA’s top five of 11 stat categories this season and is the only player in the country with more than 475 points, 130 rebounds, 120 assists and 25 steals.

Iowa travels to Michigan State on Wednesday for a 6:01 p.m. tipoff.