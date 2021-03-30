Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark works the floor against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named the WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year with UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the organization announced Tuesday.

Clark is the first Hawkeyes women’s basketball player to earn national freshman of the year recognition from any outlet.

Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds in 30 games this season. She set the Iowa freshman record with 26.6 points per game and was the 2020-21 NCAA Division I scoring leader. She is the only Division I player to record 12 30-point games this season — the most by an NCAA Division I freshman since 2000.

Clark led a team that was not projected to be in the NCAA field of 68 at the beginning of the season to the Sweet 16 — the Hawkeyes’ eighth and third in their past four NCAA Tournament appearances.

The freshman led the nation in total assists (214), total points (799), points per game (26.6), field goals made (266) and 3-pointers made (116).

Clark, a West Des Moines native, broke the Iowa women’s basketball record for points scored in a freshman campaign with 799 points and ranks third all-time at Iowa for points in a single season behind Megan Gustafson’s junior and senior seasons. She also broke Iowa’s all-time freshman assist record with 214 on the season, surpassing former Hawkeye Kathleen Doyle, who recorded 148 assists during her freshman campaign in 2016-17. She ranks fourth all-time at Iowa for assists in a single season.

Clark recorded nine double-doubles on the season, including a triple-double against Western Illinois on December 22.

Clark was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, unanimously selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman team and unanimously selected first team All-Big Ten.