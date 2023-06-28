When Caitlin Clark was asked to play in the 2023 John Deere Classic Pro-Am, the answer was a no-brainer.

“Definitely an easy ‘yes’ — it was just about making it fit into my schedule,” Clark said. “I’m really excited. It’s a cool honor. I’m just going to try and soak it in.”

Clark is teaming up with PGA golfer and Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, a duo that’s sure to capture the undivided attention of the Iowa faithful. Johnson was born in Iowa City and raised in Cedar Rapids. Clark raised in West Des Moines and plays basketball in Iowa City.

Caitlin claims she’s an “OK” golfer, but hopes to learn a thing or two from Johnson — who once upon a time won the Masters in 2007.

“I get four hours with Zach Johnson — are you kidding me?” Clark said. “I’ll be asking him everything. A lot of people have came up to me and said, ‘Man, you get to pick Zach Johnson’s brain for four hours’ — like, that’s so cool.”

But even after a few golf lessons with Coach Johnson, don’t expect the same fiery Clark you saw in the Final Four.

“I definitely think when I step on the first tee I’ll be probably shaking and nervous. I’m sure I’m going to spray a few balls but that’s why we have Zach.”

And unlike basketball, when shots aren’t falling your teammates can always pick up the slack and make shots. This isn’t best ball.

“Golf it’s just you — you hit a couple bad shots you’re the only person that can get you out of that,” Clark said.

Clark hasn’t played TPC Deere Run, but plans to play a round before next Wednesday. She isn’t a stranger to the Quad Cities, however. Clark used to come through the area frequently.

“I used to actually play soccer there so I would go through there all the time. My dad would take me to my tournaments there,” Clark said. “There’s a really good Hawkeye following there so I expect there to be a lot of really big Hawkeye fans and a lot of State of Iowa fans.”

But the bottom line is Caitlin Clark just wants to have fun.

“I think the biggest thing is just to have fun,” Clark said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Who knows if I’ll ever be able to get to do this again.”

