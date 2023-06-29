Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has won the award recognizing the Big Ten’s best female athlete of the year. Purdue’s Zach Edey won the award on the men’s side. This news comes two days after Clark won the Honda Cup award for best women’s collegiate athlete.

Clark, from West Des Moines, Iowa, is the third Hawkeye student-athlete to win the award, joining Kristy Gleason (field hockey, 1994) and Megan Gustafson (women’s basketball, 2019). She is also ninth women’s basketball student-athlete to win the award, joining Gustafson, Purdue’s Joy Holmes (1991), MaChelle Joseph (1992), Stephanie White (1999) and Katie Douglas (2001), Penn State’s Kelly Mazzante (2004), Ohio State’s Jessica Davenport (2007) and Minnesota’s Rachel Banham (2016).

