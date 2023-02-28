This shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone, but Hawkeyes point guard Caitlin Clark wins the Big Ten’s player of the year award for the second year in a row. All she did was lead the conference in scoring by nearly 5 PPG, and assists by nearly 2 APG. Clark led Iowa to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and the second seed in conference.

Clark wasn’t the only the Hawkeye to receive recognition today. Forward Hannah Stuelke won sixth player of the year. She averaged 7.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG in just 13 minutes per contest. She also shot 61% from the floor.

Forward Monika Czinano was named a unanimous all Big-Ten selection, as was Clark. McKenna Warnock earned herself an honorable mention, too. Rounding things out, Kate Martin received nomination for the conference’s sportsmanship award.

The well-decorated Hawkeyes will be back on the floor on Friday, when they’ll take on the winner of Wisconsin vs. Purdue on Thursday.

