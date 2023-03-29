Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was awarded the Naismith Trophy on Wednesday, becoming only the third Hawkeye to earn the honor after Megan Gustafson in 2019 and Luka Garza in 2021. 

The award has been given to the top women’s college basketball player since 1983 by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Its board of selectors includes head coaches, administrators and media members. 

Clark credited her teammates and praised her coaches while accepting the award.

“I know this award isn’t possible without every single one of you back there,” Clark said while motioning to her fellow Hawkeyes.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Blake Hornstein is in Dallas and will be covering Iowa’s first trip to the Final Four since 1993 all week.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)