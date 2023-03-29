Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was awarded the Naismith Trophy on Wednesday, becoming only the third Hawkeye to earn the honor after Megan Gustafson in 2019 and Luka Garza in 2021.

The award has been given to the top women’s college basketball player since 1983 by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Its board of selectors includes head coaches, administrators and media members.

Clark credited her teammates and praised her coaches while accepting the award.

“I know this award isn’t possible without every single one of you back there,” Clark said while motioning to her fellow Hawkeyes.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Blake Hornstein is in Dallas and will be covering Iowa’s first trip to the Final Four since 1993 all week.

