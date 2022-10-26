Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

The Campbell Trophy is a “scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

“These young men have an unrelenting commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives, and they represent all that is right in college football,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “We are excited to honor their hard work and outstanding leadership with postgraduate scholarships.”

Each of the 15 finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship:

Jack Campbell, LB – Iowa (3.49 GPA – Enterprise Leadership)

Anders Carlson, PK – Auburn (3.92 GPA – Professional Flight Management)

Jake Chisholm, RB – Dayton (3.98 GPA – Pre-Medicine)

Nicholas D’Ambrose, RB – Chicago [IL] (3.69 GPA – Neuroscience)

Ryan Greenhagen, LB – Fordham (3.85 GPA – Business Administration)

Oso Ifesinachukwu, DL – Yale (3.67 GPA – Biomedical Engineering)

Ahofitu Maka, OL – UTSA (3.78 GPA – Cyber Security)

Adrian Martinez, QB – Kansas State (3.55 GPA – Management)

Peter Oliver, RB – Holy Cross (3.95 GPA – Chemistry & Spanish)

Walter Rouse, OT – Stanford (3.52 GPA – Biomechanical Engineering)

Austin Stidham, OL – Troy (3.92 GPA – Biomedical Sciences)

Julius Wilkerson, LB – Wayne State [MI] (3.85 GPA – Psychology)

Austin Williams, WR – Mississippi State (4.00 GPA – Business Administration)

JR Woods, OL – Johns Hopkins [MD] (3.65 GPA – Economics)

Michael Wozniak, DL – Saint John’s [MN] (3.86 GPA – Accounting)

The finalists will travel to Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 6

The winner will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.