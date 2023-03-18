It’s safe to say Iowa wasn’t so scared of Southeastern Louisiana after all. You read the headline correctly. One basket — a Lady Lion layup with 2:34 remaining against an emptied Hawkeye bench was all this team could muster.

The home team surrendered 11 points in the 2nd half. Iowa played Phil Parker defense and Lisa Bluder offense — generating 95 points on 60% shooting from the floor. It played out just like you’d expect a #2 seed vs. a #15 — a 95-43 thrashing.

“That was our goal — we talked about it,” Gabbie Marshall admitted. “Well, not 11 but once we held them to nine, we were like, ‘Okay, let’s hold them to nine again and then we were able to do that. So that’s really good to see that our defense improved from the first half.”

Whatever Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes chucked at their foe, it worked. And for the record, Iowa’s defense was middle of the pack in most defensive metrics this year. But ultimately, Clark and Czinano outscored their opponent — 48 to 43.

“We think we are a good defensive team,” Clark said. “So we want to come out and prove that we’re not just an offensive team. But in this whole tournament, you know, our offense gets a lot of credit. But at the same time we’ve worked really hard on our defense — we have a lot of different defenses we can throw up people.”

Another element of the game to remember: It’s the first game for the Hawkeyes in nearly two weeks. They had 12 days off after their Big Ten tournament win. Iowa was (air quotes) only up 22 at half. But apparently, Lisa Bluder gave an incredible halftime speech that inspired the Hawkeyes to (air quotes again) get their act together.

“Coach Bluder said that she had a good halftime message and then we went out there and just did our thing,” Kate Martin said. “In the second half we knocked the rust off and we were a lot better than what we were showing.”

All jokes aside, the Hawkeyes look ahead to No. 10 Georgia on Sunday. A chance to exorcise some demons, and get back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since Caitlin’s freshman year.

