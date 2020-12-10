Hawkeyes celebrate win over UNC, but keep their eyes on title run

The #3 Iowa Hawkeyes were able to get a win over the #16 North Carolina Tar Heels on Dec. 8th, picking up a 93-80 win. For some college basketball fans, this may have changed their opinion on Iowa basketball and just how good they could be this season. But for the Hawkeyes, they knew coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that they could get the job done.

“We’re just an experienced team and we know what we need to do to get things done and win games,” said Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon.

While Iowa passed their first major test of the season, they know there’s still a long road ahead.

“This is the fourth game of the year,” said Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp. “We still have a lot to prove. This is our first true test. I think that we came out and played well but we know we’re going to have a season full of tests. Each night is going to be a battle. It’s early, it’s a great win, but it’s on to the next one.”

It wasn’t a perfect win for the Hawkeyes, North Carolina went on a big run to cut into the lead early in the second half, but fighting off runs like that is exactly what this team will need to do going forward.

“We have a lot of experienced guys, a lot of veterans,” said Bohannon. “We knew they were going to make a run. It wasn’t anything we were shocked about. It was going to happen at some point in the game. We just rallied together. All the upperclassmen tried to do every everything we can to know that what was happen was not acceptable and we did what we needed to do to fix that.”

One thing in particular the Hawkeyes did well from start to finish was controlling the glass.

“It won us the game,” said Iowa center Luka Garza. “Being able to rebound and keep them from getting second chance points was one of the biggest parts of the game. For me as a big, I knew I had to come out here and rebound as much as I could. I knew those guys would be flying to the glass and I just tried to do the best I could.”

And effort that paid off for Garza and the Hawkeyes, but Iowa is keeping the win in perspective.

“At the end of the day we have a lot bigger goals,” said Bohannon. “We have big teams on the horizon we have to continue to get ready for. Our end goal is to win a national title and we’re not going to let anything get in the way of that.”

The Hawkeyes now turn their attention to Iowa State. They square off on Friday night at 8 PM. We’ll have full coverage for you here on Hawkeye Headquarters.