Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen was named to the 2023 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.

The “A STEP UP, Inc. Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame” was founded by Johnny and Felicia Allen and in 2019 became the first to exclusively recognize NCAA men and women assistant basketball coaches from the college ranks.

Jensen is in her 23rd season with the Iowa women’s basketball team, helping lead the Hawkeyes to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 postseason berths overall. Iowa has won four Big Ten Tournament titles and two Big Ten regular season championships during that time.

“A nationally-known presence on the recruiting trail, she serves as the recruiting coordinator and also works with the post players,” an Iowa news release said. “Under her tutelage, nine Hawkeyes have claimed a total of 21 All-Big Ten honors, including eight first team selections. Jensen also guided Megan Gustafson to the first consensus National Player of the Year honor in Big Ten history. Jensen was also integral in recruiting current Hawkeye star, Caitlin Clark. In Clark’s first two seasons, she holds numerous National Point Guard of the Year awards, All American honors, as well as being named the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year.”

Jensen also served on the boards of the United Way, Shelterhouse and Iowa City Community School Foundation, according to the university.

The A STEP UP, Inc. Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame is presented by Worth Advisors.

