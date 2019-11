Wisconsin earned its fourth-straight victory over Iowa, holding on for a 24-22 win at Camp Randall Stadium.

Trailing 21-6 entering the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes rallied to within two on Nate Stanley’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Tracy.

The comeback came up inches short, however, as Stanley was stopped on the ensuing 2-pt. conversion attempt with under four minutes to play.

Iowa falls to 6-3 (3-3) on the season. The Hawkeyes host Minnesota next Saturday.