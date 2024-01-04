Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean announced Thursday he will bypass his senior season and enter the 2024 NFL draft.

“Putting on the black and gold and playing in Kinnick Stadium has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and it has been everything I expected and more,” DeJean wrote in his declaration.

DeJean’s 2023 season was one for the ages. He earned unanimous All-American honors and racked up all-conference awards for his stellar play at cornerback and punt returner.

As a sophomore, DeJean burst on the scene in a big way, intercepting five passes, and taking three back for touchdowns. In 2023, he didn’t allow a single passing touchdown in coverage, as opponents didn’t dare throw his direction. He still managed to nab two — but his two most memorable plays were in the return game.

HAWKEYES TAKE THE LEAD. 🙌



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/B6UEmFlLcN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 1, 2023

Because Kirk brought it up, here it is again: Cooper DeJean’s return against Minnesota.



A brief moment for the ages.pic.twitter.com/2k9DbCxfUc — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) November 24, 2023

DeJean was one of a kind, and there’s a strong chance an NFL team uses their first round selection on him.

While the Hawkeyes have a massive void to fill at CB1, Jermari Harris announced he’ll be back for his sixth season. Harris started 12 games for the Hawkeyes after missing the entire 2022 season.

