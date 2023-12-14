Iowa’s Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor are unanimous consensus All-Americans after being voted to the American Football Coaches Association All-America First Team on Thursday.

Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins was named to the AFCA’s second team.

DeJean and Taylor were recognized by Walter Camp, FWAA, Associated Press, AFCA and Sporting News. Iowa now has 31 consensus All-Americans in program history, including 16 in the Kirk Ferentz era.

DeJean finished the season with 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 10 games. DeJean did not allow a touchdown pass in 388 snaps in coverage in 2023.

Taylor is leading the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally with a 47.9 average. Taylor leads the country with 86 punts this season, with 36 traveling 50 or more yards and six punts of 60-plus. Thirty were downed inside the 20, 12 inside the 10 and six inside the 5. Only six were touchbacks. Taylor holds the school record for punts and yardage and single-season punt yardage.

The No. 17 Hawkeyes will play No. 21 Tennessee on January 1, 2024 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

2023 IOWA POSTSEASON NATIONAL HONORS

SEBASTIAN CASTRO: Pro Football Focus (first-team All-America); Associated Press (third-team All-America)

COOPER DEJEAN: Walter Camp, FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, CBS (first-team All-America)

JAY HIGGINS: FWAA, Sports Illustrated (first-team All-America); Associated Press, Walter Camp, Sporting News, CBS (second-team All-America)

PHIL PARKER: Broyles Award

TORY TAYLOR: Walter Camp, FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News, The Athletic, CBS, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated (first-team All-America); Ray Guy Punter of the Year Award

For more Hawkeyes football coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.