Hawkeyes correct mistakes in second half, advance to semifinals of Big Ten Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) drives with the ball during the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

It was the first time the Iowa Hawkeyes had seen postseason action in about 2 years, and out of the gate they looked a little rusty. A first half riddled with missed shots and turnovers, Iowa was down early. In the end, they’d beat Wisconsin 62-57 to advance in the Big Ten Tournament.

How it happened:

In the first half the game plan was obvious, get the ball to Luka Garza. Not a bad idea considering he’s coming off winning Big Ten Player of the Year, Sporting News Player of the Year, and will likely rack up more awards by year’s end.

Garza hit double-digits before the game even reached the mid-point of the first half. The playmaking of Connor McCaffery and Joe Toussaint, amongst others, helped Iowa’s center get in spots to succeed.

While Garza was dominating, it wasn’t a runaway performance from Iowa out of the gates. At the under-8 minute timeout Iowa held just a 20-19 lead over the Badgers. Wisconsin was able to counter Garza’s hot start with rebounding (18-15 in favor of Wisconsin during the first half) and three-point shooting (4-9 on 3PA in the first half). Those are two areas of the game that Iowa struggled with early and midway through this season, but as of late they were able to improve their play. On Friday, those facets of the game once again became an Achilles heel of sorts.

The issues on the defensive side of the floor and their inability to make shots (0-10 on 3PA) on offense seemed to overwhelm the Hawkeyes and those problems compounded on themselves. Iowa ended the half going just 1-8 on FGA with 5 turnovers. Not a recipe for winning basketball. They trailed Wisconsin 32-26 at the half.

All things considered, Iowa was lucky to only be down 6 halfway through the game. Garza was the only real bright spot for the Hawkeyes (18 points, 7-10 FGA) and outside of his production, the team looked rattled.

It wasn’t until the 17:01 mark in the second half that Iowa hit a three. Jordan Bohannon was able to get a Wisconsin defender up in the air on a pump fake before knocking down the jumper. Cheers from the fans at Lucas Oil Stadium and encouragement from the bench made it feel that Iowa may finally turn things around, and that’s exactly what happened.

It was the start of a 7-2 run for Iowa, and in a low scoring close game, that can really hold some wait. The Hawkeyes were trailing by only 36-35 at that point in the game (13:57) and had momentum on their side.

CJ Fredrick got in on the fun by hitting a floater and a three-pointer in back-to-back possessions, although both shots were met by Wisconsin baskets to cancel them out. Nonetheless, Iowa’s offense was coming around and showing signs of life.

Iowa had their first lead of the second half (44-43) following three offensive rebounds which eventually led to a Luka Garza put back, giving him 24 points and 9 rebounds up to that point on the night. After a Wisconsin bucket, Keegan Murray pulled up on the other end of the floor and put Iowa back on top. It was another example of Murray’s ability to make big plays in the right moments. A seemingly intangible trait that he’s put on display throughout his freshman campaign.

With 8:03 remaining, Iowa held a 50-48 lead over Wisconsin as a repeat, down to the wire finish, similar to the previous Sunday seemed imminent. As the Hawkeye offense seemed to slow down a bit for a stretch, the defense held Wisconsin at bay. Led by Garza, Murray, and Patrick McCaffery the Hawkeyes held an impromptu block party in the paint. At that point, the trio combined for 9 blocks (including two absolute stuffs by McCaffery) as the Hawkeyes looked to regain their flow on offense.

During the final 5 minutes of play, Iowa had chances to put the Badgers away. Three-point attempts by Bohannon and Wieskamp felt like they would have been daggers if they had dropped, but instead Iowa found themselves shooting 2-19 on 3PA with a 52-20 lead with 3:26 left in the game.

The Iowa offense had once again gone cold.

Joe Wieskamp, who was a day-to-day with an ankle injury leading up to the game, had two clutch baskets in the paint to put Iowa up 56-52, and giving them some breathing room. He was just 3-10 shooting before getting those to drop, but came through when his team needed him most.

A pair of free throws from the Badgers shortly after would cut the lead back to just a one possession game.

Then Iowa turned to their redshirt senior captain, Jordan Bohannon. A hero in the previous matchup against Wisconsin, Bohannon once again stepped up to give his team a much needed boost. His crossover, drive, and layup put the Hawkeyes back up 58-54 with just 1:14 until the final buzzer sounded.

The biggest play of the game however, didn’t come on a made shot. Iowa’s offense carried them all year long, but their defense sealed the deal during the most important game of the season. A swat from Joe Wieskamp followed by a forced 5-second violation against Wisconsin backed the Badgers up against the wall. They had no choice but to foul Iowa.

Bohannon would go to the line with 17.5 seconds remaining to attempt the one-and-one. He hit both, extending the Iowa lead to 6 points.

A deep three by Wisconsin’s Trice would bring the lead back down to a one possession game, and the pressure was put back on Iowa to hold onto the ball and hit free throws. The Hawkeyes once again turned to Jordan Bohannon. Once again, he came through. He’d hit the free throws, icing the game for Iowa.

Iowa would beat Wisconsin 62-57 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini will play Saturday at 2:30pm CT.