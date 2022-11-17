Iowa and Iowa State will continue their annual football showdowns through at least 2027.

Athletic directors Gary Barta of Iowa and Jamie Pollard of Iowa State on Thursday announced the extension of the Cy-Hawk Series contract.

Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The teams first met in 1894, with Iowa holding a 46-23 advantage in the series. Iowa State won 10-7 in Iowa City in September, taking home the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the first time since 2014.

The extension calls for the teams to meet in Iowa City on Sept. 12, 2026, and in Ames on Sept. 11, 2027.

Defensive end Chauncey Golston #57, left, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carry the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning 18-17 over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 18-17 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)