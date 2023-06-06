Former Iowa All-American tight end Dallas Clark was part of the ballot announced Monday for the National Football Foundation 2024 College Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted,” said National Football Foundation President and CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made early next year.

Clark was a unanimous All-American and winner of the Mackey Award in 2002, helping lead the Hawkeyes to their first-ever 11-win season.

Clark finished his career in 17th place on Iowa’s career receiving list with 1,281 yards and eight touchdowns on 81 receptions in just two seasons at tight end. The Livermore, Iowa, first joined Iowa as a walk-on linebacker and was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts after his junior season.

His 95-yard reception is also the longest in school history.

