Hawkeyes’ Daviyon Nixon named Big Ten defensive player of the year

Iowa’s Daviyon Nixon was named the Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year on Wednesday.
Chauncey Golston joined Nixon on both the media’s and coaches’ All-Big Ten first team.
The offensive teams were named Tuesday.
Zach VanValkenberg was named to the second team on both lists, while Jack Koerner was named to the second team by the media and third team by the coaches, and Nick Niemann was named to the third team by coaches.
Here are the complete lists: