Hawkeyes’ Daviyon Nixon named Big Ten defensive player of the year

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle in the second half on running back Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa’s Daviyon Nixon was named the Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year on Wednesday.

Chauncey Golston joined Nixon on both the media’s and coaches’ All-Big Ten first team.

The offensive teams were named Tuesday.

Zach VanValkenberg was named to the second team on both lists, while Jack Koerner was named to the second team by the media and third team by the coaches, and Nick Niemann was named to the third team by coaches.

Here are the complete lists:

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬. pic.twitter.com/z3BsdLfgbv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚. pic.twitter.com/qfAXtjwq3i — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020

After struggling with a learning disability @HawkeyeFootball star @DaviyonNixon has tried to always look at things in a positive light. The journey of Daviyon Nixon: How the defensive lineman has become a star in 2020! @jaykidwellwhbf @HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/4YCNwlc3Ol — Corey Rholdon (@Corey_RholdonTV) December 9, 2020