Hawkeyes discontinuing four sports programs

The University of Iowa announced Friday that it will discontinue four sports programs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year: men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis.

Scholarships will be honored through graduation, as will coaches’ contracts.

The four sports programs will compete in 2020-21 before they are discontinued if COVID-19 circumstances allow it.

The university said the factors considered “include sponsorship at the NCAA Division I level, impact on gender equity and Title IX compliance, expense savings, history of the sport at Iowa and engagement level.”

The announcement was made by University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld and Director of Athletics Gary Barta in an open letter:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a financial exigency which threatens our continued ability to adequately support 24 intercollegiate athletics programs at the desired championship level. With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on August 11, UI Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100M and an overall deficit between $60-75M this fiscal year. A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging.