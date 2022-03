Iowa’s Pro Day workouts on Monday were not open to the media, but the Hawkeyes made some players available for interviews to talk about their experiences and what they’ve heard from NFL teams so far.

Dane Belton

Ivory Kelly-Martin

Ivory Kelly-Martin on his #Hawkeyes Pro Day performance and what surprises coaches.

🎥: @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4eY1QCIhyp — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) March 22, 2022

Tyler Goodson

Tyler Goodson had a 41-inch vertical during his training but went to the NFL Combine and "only" reached 36.5. He shared his reaction at #Hawkeyes Pro Day with a laugh: "Why? Why did I go out there and do that?"

🎥: @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3zYVHWc8a9 — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) March 22, 2022

For this year’s Hawkeyes, spring is just getting started.

University of Iowa Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz will meet with the media Wednesday to discuss the opening of Iowa’s spring practice, then will host a coaches clinic later this week.