Hawkeyes earn end of the year All-Big Ten honors

The Iowa Hawkeyes huddle before the start of their game at Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill. on Sunday, January 17, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

The Big Ten Conference announced that five Iowa Hawkeyes earned recognitions for their play over the course of the regular season.

Luka Garza was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second year in a row. The Iowa center is averaging 23.8 PPG and 8.7 RPG on the season and is the leading scorer in the conference. He was also a unanimous selection for the All-Big Ten First Team.

Joe Wieskamp was selected to All-Big Ten Second Team. Wieskamp is averaging 15 PPG and 6.6 RPG this season while shooting 50.9% from the field and 48.9% from three-point range.

Jordan Bohannon and CJ Fredrick were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions for their play in 2020-2021. Bohannon is averaging 10.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Hawkeyes this year. Fredrick has dealt with injuries throughout the season, but still managed to contribute 8 PPG and 2.1 APG.

Keegan Murray was rewarded for his play by being named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. The forward is averaging 7.2 PPG and 5.3 RPG while mostly coming off the bench, but has played a pivotal role as Iowa’s sixth man.

2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches



FIRST TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Franz Wagner, Michigan



THIRD TEAM

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Geo Baker, Rutgers



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa



DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Darryl Morsell, Maryland



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Andre Curbelo, Illinois



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Juwan Howard, Michigan



UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN?ALL?CAPS



2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees



Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.



2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel



FIRST TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



SECOND TEAM

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue



THIRD TEAM

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin



HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Teddy Allen, Nebraska

John Harrar, Penn State

Myreon Jones, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers

Jacob Young, Rutgers



PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Juwan Howard, Michigan



Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS