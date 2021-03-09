Hawkeyes earn end of the year All-Big Ten honors

The Big Ten Conference announced that five Iowa Hawkeyes earned recognitions for their play over the course of the regular season.
Luka Garza was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second year in a row. The Iowa center is averaging 23.8 PPG and 8.7 RPG on the season and is the leading scorer in the conference. He was also a unanimous selection for the All-Big Ten First Team.
Joe Wieskamp was selected to All-Big Ten Second Team. Wieskamp is averaging 15 PPG and 6.6 RPG this season while shooting 50.9% from the field and 48.9% from three-point range.
Jordan Bohannon and CJ Fredrick were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions for their play in 2020-2021. Bohannon is averaging 10.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Hawkeyes this year. Fredrick has dealt with injuries throughout the season, but still managed to contribute 8 PPG and 2.1 APG.
Keegan Murray was rewarded for his play by being named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. The forward is averaging 7.2 PPG and 5.3 RPG while mostly coming off the bench, but has played a pivotal role as Iowa’s sixth man.
2020-21 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS
LUKA GARZA, IOWA
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Trevion Williams, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Franz Wagner, Michigan
THIRD TEAM
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Maryland
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
Geo Baker, Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Jamari Wheeler, Penn State
Myles Johnson, Rutgers
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Luka Garza, Iowa
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Darryl Morsell, Maryland
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:
Andre Curbelo, Illinois
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Juwan Howard, Michigan
UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN?ALL?CAPS
2020-21 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Trent Frazier, Illinois; Aljami Durham, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Joshua Langford, Michigan State; Gabe Kalscheur, Minnesota; Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska; Ryan Greer, Northwestern; Kyle Young, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Carter Higginbottom, Wisconsin.
