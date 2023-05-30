The Hawkeyes are heading to Indiana as a No. 2 seed.

Iowa (42-14) will face No. 3 seed North Carolina in Terre Haute on Friday.

It will be Iowa’s sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history and its third under coach Rick Heller.

“This group took the decision out of the committee’s hands,” Heller said. “That’s what we set out to do this fall: ‘What can we do to make sure we’re still playing in June?'”

The Hawkeyes earned an at-large selection after finishing third in the Big Ten and runner-up at the Big Ten Tournament.

No. 1 seed Indiana State faces No. 4 Wright State.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 3 p.m.