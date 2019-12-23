Hawkeyes enter Top 25 at No. 25

Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives around Chris Vogt #33 of the Cincinnati Bearcats at the United Center on December 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bearcats 77-70. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Iowa was the lone new addition to The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll this week.

The Hawkeyes (9-3) cracked the poll for the first time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

Iowa is ranked 25th with 125 points.

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in a poll that has seen no stability on the top line.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.

And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) earning 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance Ohio State in a year with no dominant team.

Gonzaga’s only loss was to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have won five straight since, including wins at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona as well as a home win against North Carolina.

Louisville remained at No. 3 ahead of its state rivalry game against Kentucky this weekend, followed by Duke and Kansas, which fell four spots to No. 5.

Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

— Staff and AP reports

