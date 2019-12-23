Hawkeyes enter Top 25 at No. 25

Hawkeye Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drives around Chris Vogt #33 of the Cincinnati Bearcats at the United Center on December 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bearcats 77-70. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Iowa was the lone new addition to The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll this week.

The Hawkeyes (9-3) cracked the poll for the first time this season after beating Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

Iowa is ranked 25th with 125 points.

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in a poll that has seen no stability on the top line.

The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.

And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) earning 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance Ohio State in a year with no dominant team.

Gonzaga’s only loss was to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have won five straight since, including wins at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona as well as a home win against North Carolina.

Louisville remained at No. 3 ahead of its state rivalry game against Kentucky this weekend, followed by Duke and Kansas, which fell four spots to No. 5.

Oregon, Baylor, still-unbeaten Auburn, Memphis and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

— Staff and AP reports

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules