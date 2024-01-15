Hawkeyes tight end Erick All announced he’s declaring for the NFL draft. After four seasons at Michigan and more than six games with Iowa, All decided it’s time to turn pro.

All transferred to Iowa last offseason and actually finished as the Hawkeyes’ leading receiver in 2023. Unfortunately, All tore his ACL in the first half against Wisconsin, and his season was cut short. He finished with 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

On Instagram and X, All provided a lengthy list of thank yous that required four separate photos. Some names mentioned were Jim Harbaugh, Kirk Ferentz, Brian Ferentz, Abdul Hodge, Luke Lachey, family, friends and more.

All will now represent TEU in the class of 2024. Luke Lachey will return for his senior season, and Erick All will join the many Hawkeye tight ends in the NFL.

