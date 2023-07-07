Fresh off a runner-up finish in 2022-23, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder’s contract has been extended through June 2029, the Hawkeyes announced Friday.

Bluder is the all-time winningest coach in program history and the Hawkeyes have made 21 postseason appearances in her 23 seasons, including NCAA Tournament berths in 13 of the last 15 seasons. She has 850 career wins and 247 Big Ten victories, passing C. Vivian Stringer last season as the all-time winningest coach in conference history.

Bluder is a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year (2001, 2008 and 2010) and was recognized as the Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2019.

Her title is officially the P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, as the position was endowed in 2021 by Beckwith, a four-year letterwinner at Iowa with three degrees from the university.

Bluder has produced two consensus National Player of the Year award winners in Caitlin Clark (2023) and Megan Gustafson (2019) in the last five seasons and four consensus All-Americans over the last nine (Samantha Logic, 2015; Gustafson, 2018 and 2019; Kathleen Doyle, 2020; Clark, 2022 and 2023).

The Hawkeyes have won four Big Ten Tournament titles (2001, 2019, 2022 and 2023) and two regular season championships (2008 and 2022).

