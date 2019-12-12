Hawkeyes eyeing a 10th win at the Holiday Bowl

2019 squad would be just the sixth team under Kirk Ferentz to reach 10+ wins in a season

We’re 16 days away from seeing Iowa and Southern California at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Iowa is looking for its sixth, 10-win season under Kirk Ferentz. The players said the possibility is extremely motivating.

“I really think that we handled these last few months with the right mentality, said Iowa senior Michael Ojemudia. “I feel like this would be a season in the books if we get this 10th win.”

“Came to Iowa to play for this,” said Iowa junior Geno Stone, “we came to Division I to play for, play against teams like this in games like this. It’s gonna be pretty fun, definitely trying to get our 10th win in a good style, against a really good team.”

“Just being able to get that 10th win, that double-digit win, it’s pretty big,” said Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette. “There’s not a lot of teams that do that, so just being able to hopefully go out there and get that 10th win is pretty big. Not just for the team, but for the entire state.”