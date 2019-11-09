Hawkeyes eyeing fast start against the Badgers

It might sound obvious, but the Hawkeyes have to be ready at the opening kick against Wisconsin on Saturday.

“It’s always an advantage to you when you can get out to a fast start,” said Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley. “Whether that be holding on to the ball, sustaining long drives or hitting some big plays, that’s one way to get off to a fast start. If we’re able to do that, that’s good for us and puts our defense in a good position.”

The Badgers have buried teams in the first quarter this season, outscoring them 65-3.

“I think the message to the team is we need to be ready at kickoff. 3:05, we’d better be ready, because if you’re not, these guys know what to do with it,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “They’re going to be ready to go. They’ve demonstrated that time and time again, not just this year but kind of historically these guys show up ready to play.”