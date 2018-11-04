Hawkeyes fall just short for 2nd-straight week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The Hawkeyes fell to Purdue 38-36 as the Boilermakers hit a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Iowa's two failed 2-point conversions in the second half proved to be a big difference-maker in West Lafayette.

"You know, it's just not finishing the fight, not playing a full 60," senior safety Jake Gervase said after the loss. "It's not for a lack of effort. It's not for lack or caring or lack of preparation during the week. It's just getting outplayed and not making those critical plays."

With the loss Iowa falls to 6-3 (3-3) on the season. They'll host Northwestern next week.

