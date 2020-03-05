Hawkeyes fall on Senior Night to Purdue 77-68

FINAL: Purdue 77, #18 Iowa 68
- Luka Garza’s free throw with 16:47 remaining in the second half was point No. 700. Garza became the first Hawkeye in program history to register 700 points in a season, breaking John Johnson’s 50-year old record of 699 points in 1970.
- Garza recorded his team-leading 15th double-double (26 points, 12 rebounds). The junior center surpassed Peter Jok, Greg Brunner, Don Nelson, and Andre Woolridge for 12th on Iowa’s all-time scoring chart tonight. Garza surpassed 20 points for the 15th consecutive Big Ten game, posted his NCAA-leading 12th 20-point/10-rebound performance, and seventh 25-point/10-rebound effort of the season.
- Tonight’s loss snaps Iowa’s 13-game home win streak. The 13-game win streak is the second longest in a single-season in Carver-Hawkeye Arena history (17 in 2006). Iowa finishes 14-2 at home this season. The Hawkeyes were the last Big Ten team to lose a conference home game this year.
- Tonight was the final home game for seniors Ryan Kriener, Riley Till, and Bakari Evelyn.