Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and Wisconsin beat Iowa 78-75 in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener on Sunday night.

Patrick McCaffery topped the Hawkeyes (7-3) with 24 points. Older brother Connor McCaffrey finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Perkins added 17 points, while Filip Rebraca scored 10 with eight rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 60. He opened the extra period with a three-point play and added two free throws to give Iowa a 65-62 lead. Perkins hit a jumper to put the Hawkeyes up three, but Wahl buried a 3-pointer to knot the score at 69 with 1:59 remaining.

Patrick McCaffrey followed with a three-point play, but Jordan Davis hit a 3 to pull the Badgers even. Crowl scored in the paint and Hepburn hit two free throws to put Wisconsin up 76-73 with 26 seconds left. Rebraca and Essegian traded layups before Patrick McCaffery missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Connor Essegian scored 14 with six rebounds. Steven Crowl pitched in with 12 points, six boards and seven assists. Chucky Hepburn contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Patrick McCaffery made two free throws and a layup in an 8-0 run and Iowa grabbed its first lead of the game 27-25 with 33 seconds left in the first half. Chucky Hepburn hit a jumper with 2 seconds left to pull Wisconsin even at intermission.

The Badgers sank 12 of 20 shots from inside the arc, missed 10 of 11 tries from beyond it and didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half.