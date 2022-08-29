Football season is back and Hawkeyes fans are celebrating.

Public House in Davenport welcomed plenty of them at PHry PHest on Sunday, launching their latest fundraising effort for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Owners Austin and Johnna Chesney estimate Public House’s efforts have totaled around $80,000 in donations to the children’s hospital over the years.

This year’s goal is $15,000 and all proceeds of the IOWAVE t-shirts will benefit the Mollie Tibbetts Foundation for Child Psychology at the hospital. They also raffled off coolers, hats, gift cards, a pair of Hawkeye-themed bib overalls and more at the event as customers enjoyed drink specials and Marco’s Grilled Cheese food truck, which made the trip from Iowa City.

Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell emceed the event and spoke to Hawkeyes volleyball player Bailey Ortega and Iowa baseball player Ben Wilmes …

… as well as Quad-City Times and Hawkmania.com reporter Steve Batterson, who previewed the upcoming season.

Jeno Berta also delivered a passionate rendition of what he called “barstool poetry,” an ode to Kinnick Stadium and its namesake, the Iowa fans and the children overlooking it from the hospital.

Ultimately, that’s what this event is all about — raising money for those kids.

Football, fun & fundraising at PHry PHest https://t.co/lvxvl5f1am — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) August 26, 2022

AHHHHH Tune in to Channel 4 News at 4pm!



🤪 Us CRAZY Hawkeye fans are on the air to talk about PHry PHest this Sunday!



LETS GO HAWKS! 🙌 https://t.co/GqZyVt8m2F — Public House Dvpt (@PublicHouseDvpt) August 25, 2022

Pregame for PHry PHest at @PublicHouseDvpt. Join us 4-7 p.m. as we kick off football season #Hawkeyes fans. pic.twitter.com/6AmDNRcVIg — Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) August 28, 2022