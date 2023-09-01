There was a time some of us remember when 1st Avenue in Coralville was one lane in each direction. Fans of nostalgia will get to experience a taste of that again on their way to the Hawkeyes’ football opener if they choose that route — but the University of Iowa doesn’t advise it.

In fact, the athletic department plainly stated on Friday to “avoid 1st Avenue” in a news release that includes weather and traffic advice.

The road has grown as Coralville has, to the point that it might be the fastest way to Kinnick Stadium on a normal game day. Saturday will be anything but, as “major construction at I-80 exit 242 will persist all season long.”

1st Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction over I-80, which “has the potential to create significant delays both pregame and postgame.”

Fans headed to I-80 after the game against Utah State — and every Iowa home game this season — are encouraged “to continue straight through the Hawkins Drive-U.S. 6 intersection to Rocky Shore Drive/Park Road, which ultimately connects to Dubuque Street.” Or follow U.S. 6 to Coral Ridge Avenue and use that exit.

If you are headed to the Quad Cities, you can always go really old school and take Historic U.S. Highway 6 east through West Liberty, Wilton, Durant and Walcott.

Here are all of the tips Iowa sent for fans, including how to beat the heat:

PREPARING FOR HEAT

Fans will be permitted to enter Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 2) with multiple sealed water bottles of any size.

Concession stands will sell bottled water inside the stadium at a reduced price.

For fans needing a break from the heat, an expanded rest area is available outside the First Aid Station at the southeast corner of the stadium. This space will provide shelter, cool air and hydration.

Johnson County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency has provided an air-conditioned tent in Krause Family Plaza.

Additional UIHC physicians and students from the Carver College of Medicine will be onsite to assist with patients.

“Heat illness cannot be underestimated. Fans can reduce their risk by starting to hydrate with water days prior to the game and continue throughout the game, wear breathable fabrics, seek shelter regularly to avoid the sun and ask for medical help if needed,” said Kinnick Stadium Medical Director Azeemuddin Ahmed.

I-80/I-380 INTERCHANGE

All ramps are open at the I-80/I-380 interchange. The multi-year project is nearing completion and fans are able to access all ramps in all directions beginning Sept. 1, in time for the season opener.

TRAFFIC/CONSTRUCTION: 1st AVENUE (CORALVILLE)

Fans traveling to or from I-80 should avoid 1st Avenue (Coralville). The ongoing major construction at I-80 exit 242 will persist all season long. During this time, 1st Avenue will remain one lane in each direction over I-80. This has the potential to create significant delays both pregame and postgame. Signage will be placed along I-80 and on Highway 6 to discourage fans from using1st Avenue.

Fans who need to access I-80 after football games from Kinnick Stadium surrounding parking lots are encouraged to continue straight through the Hawkins Drive/Hwy 6 intersection onto Rocky Shore Drive/Park Road, which ultimately connects to Dubuque Street (turn left to travel north approximately one mile to I-80). Alternatively, fans may access I-80 from Highway 6 via Coral Ridge Avenue.

TRAFFIC/CONSTRUCTION: SOUTH RIVERSIDE DRIVE/MYRTLE AVENUE (IOWA CITY)

Traffic is expected to be reduced to two lanes (one lane in either direction) on South Riverside Drive just south of Myrtle Avenue for the season opener on Sept. 2. Fans are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. It is hopeful all four lanes on South Riverside Drive will be open for Iowa’s home game against Western Michigan on Sept. 16.

PUBLIC PARKING

There are a limited number of pre-paid permits that remain available in Lot 65 (Finkbine Commuter).

Day of game parking for $30 is available at the Finkbine Golf Course, Lower Finkbine and Softball lots.

Day of game ADA parking for $30 will be available in Ramp 4. Vehicles must display a state issued ADA placard or license plate.

Free parking is available at Lot 55 (Hancher Auditorium Lot) and Lot 85 (Hawkeye Commuter Lot). Parking is also available in Lot 11 (CRWC) at the University’s standard hourly rate.

Fans are encouraged to visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday for additional information on parking and traffic.

