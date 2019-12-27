Hawkeyes fans enjoy full afternoon of Holiday Bowl events

Thursday in San Diego was the busiest day of the Holiday Bowl week.

The University of Iowa and Southern California marching bands kicked off the day in downtown, before fans made their way to the official Holiday Bowl luncheon.

“We’ve actually stayed at this hotel the last two years, hoping that the Hawks would be here and finally, the Hawks are here,” said Iowa fan Malcolm Seline. “This is awesome, to be able to sit with Johnny and Cody, it’s one of the reasons we came here, to kind of get the inside scoop as to what’s going on.”

There fans met with both Hawkeyes and Trojans players, and even got to enjoy lunch with different members of the team.

“Oh this is fantastic and I love the camaraderie here we have of both teams being here, but we love Iowa,” said Iowa fan Ray Bielicke.