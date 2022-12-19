Iowa’s Filip Rebraca was named Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Rebraca led the Hawkeyes to a 106-75 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday with career highs in points (30) and assists (six). He shot 12-for-13 from the field and added nine rebounds, a steal and a block.

Rebraca is the second Hawkeye to earn Big Ten weekly honors this season. Kris Murray was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on December 6.

Rebraca is averaging team bests in points (20.7), rebounds (9.3), assists (4.7) and blocks (1.7) over the past three games. He is shooting 80.6 percent from the field in that span.

Iowa (8-3) hosts Eastern Illinois (3-9) at 7:01 p.m on Wednesday.