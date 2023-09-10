The Hawkeyes didn’t just remember the fact that Iowa State won the Cy-Hawk last year, it was specifically how they handled it that stuck with Cooper DeJean.

“Last year after the game, when they won there was a bunch of guys running over. We swarmed off after the game, there was guys running over into our swarm,” DeJean recalled. “We wanted to do it as a team, get that trophy as a team so we’re happy to have it back.”

DeJean was referring to the Hawkeyes swarming the Cy-Hawk Trophy, as opposed to just sprinting frantically after the final whistle. For Logan Lee, it symbolized the Hawkeyes taking the high road.

“We know how it felt last year — they didn’t quite swarm to the trophy,” Lee said. “We are always going to show that we are one team, one unit and we’re going to do it together.”

“It didn’t feel good losing it,” Jazz Patterson added. “The whole team coming on our sideline. We held a grudge for a whole year.”

For head coach Kirk Ferentz, the encounter reminded him of a similar experience in 1981.

“I flash back to 1981– Minnesota. I thought they’d come over and shake hands, but they had no intention,” Ferentz recalled. “The one thing I tell our players: You can buy a trophy case, but you can’t buy the trophy.”

The Hawkeyes take the Cy-Hawk back to Iowa City, and they’ll return to Kinnick looking to start the season off 3-0 against Western Michigan in Week 3.

AMES, IA – SEPTEMBER 9: Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury #76 and offensive lineman Rusty Feth #60 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after winning 20-13 over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 20-13 over Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)