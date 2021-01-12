Hawkeyes finish at No. 16 in AP Top 25

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 7: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field during the first half in front of linebacker Noah Harvey #45 of the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes won four fewer games than last year but only dropped one spot in the final AP Top 25 poll, landing at No. 16 in the rankings released late Monday.

Such is college football life in 2020. Iowa ended the season on a six-game winning streak after losing its first two and having its last two canceled by COVID-19 concerns.

It’s the ninth time a Kirk Ferentz Iowa football team has ended up in the top 25, joining the 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2018 and 2019 Hawkeyes.

Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Notre Dame were the final top five after the Buckeyes gave up more than 50 points for the first time in their postseason history in a 52-24 loss to the Crimson Tide for the national championship.

If that score sounds familiar, it’s the same score Alabama beat Texas A&M by earlier this season, but also:

However, they've definitely done it in the regular 5ea5on. #Hawkeyes https://t.co/tDNZ7C4PGE — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) January 12, 2021

Yes, the Hawkeyes beat the Buckeyes 55-24 the last time they met. It’s a shame they didn’t get a chance to play in the Big Ten Football Championship this season.

In the immortal words of pre-2016 Chicago Cubs fans everywhere: Maybe next year.

Have a great offseason.