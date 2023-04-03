The Hawkeyes finished at No. 2 in the coaches poll after falling to LSU in the national championship game.

Iowa jumped the previous top 2 — South Carolina and Indiana — after its run to the title game that included an upset of the previously unbeaten Gamecocks. The Hawkeyes started the season at No. 6 and had slipped to No. 13 at one point before rising to their highest finish in history.

The USA Today Sports women’s basketball coaches poll is released weekly throughout the regular season by a panel of head coaches chosen by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The coaches represent each of the 32 Division I conferences that receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.