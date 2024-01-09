The final AP Top 25 was released early Tuesday morning as snow fell across the geographic core of the Iowa fanbase. But the Hawkeyes? They didn’t fall. No, they finished a spot above where they started in the poll.

Sure, they were 20th before being shut out by Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl, but the chaotic ride we all went along for this season resulted in a net one-notch move up the charts.

The Hawkeyes did not take us on the direct route from preseason No. 25 to No. 24 this season — they peaked at No. 18 and bottomed out outside the “others receiving votes” column.

I don’t know if you’re aware, but Iowa won 10 games this season. Five nine-win teams are ahead of them in the poll. Considering 129 teams are ahead of the Hawks in total offense, that’s not half bad. The defense finished seventh, by the way, and a whole lot of players — including leading tackler Jay Higgins — are coming back.

It’s the 11th time a Kirk Ferentz Iowa football team has ended up in the AP Top 25, joining the 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Hawkeyes.

For more Hawkeyes football coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.