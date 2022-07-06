Justin Britt, Xavier Nwankpa and Arland Bruce IV were among the Iowa football players who announced the launch of the Iowa City NIL Club on Wednesday.

Posting on social media, the theme among Hawkeyes was consistent: “Let’s do something special.”

The club, which launches in July, unveiled a website and offered fans a chance to be added to an “early access” list.

The site describes the club as “a player-led fan community that benefits members of the Iowa football team.”

An “access pass” will cost $199 and include:

+ Meet-and-greet with the team

+ Annual NIL Club members-only tailgate

+ Online community to engage with the players

+ Access to player-created content

The news release, as you can see above, emphasizes that “proceeds from the sales will equally support every team member that is participating.” Access passes appear to be initially capped at 2,000.

For more information or sign up, click here.