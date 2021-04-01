Hawkeyes Football to allow fans to attend some spring practices

The last time Hawkeye fans were about to go to Kinnick was November 23rd, 2019. Now the wait is over.

The Hawkeyes will conduct open public practice in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 17 and Saturday, May 1. Both events will begin at 9:30 a.m. (CT). Fans will be required to wear masks, and additional information will be released prior to the events.

The 2021 season will kick off Sept. 4 with a Big Ten Conference opener against Indiana, in the First Responders’ game, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport. Iowa will pay tribute and recognize community heroes for their efforts during the pandemic.

The annual FryFest will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at the Iowa River Landing, celebrating everything Hawkeye, including special recognitions for Iowa legends Hayden Fry, Bump Elliott and Lute Olsen. The National Iowa Varsity Club will celebrate the 2021 Hall of Fame class throughout the weekend.

The Hawkeyes host Kent State on Sept. 18 in the Gold Game. Halftime will feature a youth spirit performance with Iowa Spirit Squads and Hawkeye Marching Band. Fans are encouraged to wear gold to the game. It will also be the annual Extra Yard for Teachers Day as Iowa salutes teachers from around the state.

Colorado State Sept. 25 is Family Weekend, presented by Renewable Energy Group. This date will also be our Band Jam event, that incorporates community bands into the Hawkeye Marching Band halftime performance. Iowa’s contest against Penn State (Oct. 9) will be the annual America Needs Farmers (ANF) game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau. This will also be the annual Black and Gold Spirit Game, with fans encouraged to wear either black or gold attire depending on their seat location.

Homecoming against Purdue Oct. 16 is being presented by Green State Credit Union. Iowa’s contest with Minnesota Nov. 13 will be a salute to the military, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Iowa athletics will have special acknowledgments to active duty and veterans of the armed services as the Hawkeyes battle for Floyd of Rosedale. Fans are encouraged to wear black.

The final home game of the season against Illinois Nov. 20 is Senior Day, celebrating senior classes for the football program, marching band and spirit squads. This game is also the Harvest Game, recognizing agriculture partners.

Start times for the first three home games are expected to be announced later this spring. Remaining start times (beginning with Penn State) will be announced six or 12 days in advance of each game.

Fans can request football season tickets by visiting Hawkeyesports.com/Tickets. Fight for Iowa mobile passes go on sale May 5, mini plan ticket packages will be on sale in early June, and select single game tickets will go on sale in July. University of Iowa faculty/staff should contact the University of Iowa Athletics Ticket Office for season tickets. University of Iowa students can purchase tickets in early May. The UI Athletics Ticket Office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office telephone number is 1-800-IA-HAWKS.

All tickets in 2021 will be mobile. Fans may access tickets via the Hawkeye Sports App, a link via email, or account login at Hawkeyesports.com/myaccount. These tickets are optimized for display on your smartphone device, and should not be printed. Fans can review additional information on mobile tickets by visiting Hawkeyesports.com/mobiletickets.

If games are canceled, postponed or played with restricted fan access, ticket holders who purchase tickets directly through the UI Athletics Ticket Office will have the option to either receive a refund or have a credit toward a future ticket purchase, less applicable fees.

2021 Themes:

Sept. 4, Indiana First Responders’ Day, presented by the Eastern Iowa Airport

Sept. 18, Kent State Gold Game

Sept. 25, Colorado State Family Weekend, presented by Renewable Energy Group

Oct. 9, Penn State ANF Black & Gold Spirit Game, presented by Iowa Farm Bureau

Oct. 16, Purdue Homecoming Game, presented by Green State Credit Union

Nov. 13, Minnesota Military Appreciation Game / Black Out, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield

Nov. 20, Illinois Senior Day, presented as the Harvest Game